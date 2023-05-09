Jharsuguda polls: Webcasting facility at all 253 booths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All 253 booths in the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency will have a webcasting facility to ensure transparency and prevent booth capturing during the bypoll slated on May 10.

Announcing this on Monday, chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said over 1,000 polling officers will be deployed for the bypoll campaigning which came to an end on Monday. He said 26 pink booths, meant exclusively for women voters, have also been set up in the constituency. In order to ensure smooth polling, as many as 1,012 officers will be deployed with four of them at each booth. While 96 polling officials will be kept in reserve, micro observers will be appointed at 69 booths.

Voting in all the booths will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm while mock polling will be held one-and-a-half hour prior to polling. A total of 1,814 police personnel including 155 police officers, 17 platoons of armed police, 323 havildars/constables, 205 home guards and seven companies of CAPF will be deployed to ensure law and order.

BHUBANESWAR: All 253 booths in the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency will have a webcasting facility to ensure transparency and prevent booth capturing during the bypoll slated on May 10. Announcing this on Monday, chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said over 1,000 polling officers will be deployed for the bypoll campaigning which came to an end on Monday. He said 26 pink booths, meant exclusively for women voters, have also been set up in the constituency. In order to ensure smooth polling, as many as 1,012 officers will be deployed with four of them at each booth. While 96 polling officials will be kept in reserve, micro observers will be appointed at 69 booths. Voting in all the booths will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm while mock polling will be held one-and-a-half hour prior to polling. A total of 1,814 police personnel including 155 police officers, 17 platoons of armed police, 323 havildars/constables, 205 home guards and seven companies of CAPF will be deployed to ensure law and order. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });