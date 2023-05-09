ODISHA: 3 'Maoists' killed, DSP injured in Kalahandi shoot-out

BHWANIPATNA: At least three Maoists were killed and a Deputy Superintendent Of Police (DSP) was critically injured in an early morning encounter in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday.
Sources said the encounter between Maoists and the special intelligence wing of Odisha Police took place in Taprang-Lubengarh forest within M Rampur police limits during a combing operation.
Maoists reportedly opened fire at the intelligence team, who were in mufti, with AK 47 guns. The team also counter-fired in retaliation leading to the death of three Maoists. The combing team managed to apprehend one of the rebels. AK 47 and other arms ammunition were seized following the exchange of fire.
However, a DSP sustained critical injuries in the encounter. After first aid at the government healthcare facility in M Rampur, he was shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir.
The operation assumes significance in the wake of the recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh in which 10 jawans from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and their driver were killed on April 26.
Police and security personnel in the bordering districts are alert after this episode, sources said.