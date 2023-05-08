Odisha CM announces education awards for districts 

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced education awards for districts.
He said the ‘Chief Minister’s Education Award’ will be given to districts performing well under the school transformation programme of the state government.
Announcing this at the end of the third phase school transformation programme under the 5T initiative, the chief minister said district topping the performance list will be given Rs 3 crore while those securing second and third positions will be awarded Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. The awards will be given at a state-level function to be organised here.
The chief minister further announced 10 blocks will also be awarded Rs 50 lakh each for the best performance under the programme. Stating common people have participated in large numbers in the implementation of the programme, he said school transformation is the best example of participatory programme implementation.
The chief minister advised students to take advantage of the facilities provided in schools and try to learn new technologies which will help them in future. Stating the success of the students will bring glory to the state, he said they should also practise 5T in their lives.
Addressing the function, 5T secretary VK Pandian said besides districts and blocks, old students, headmasters, members of school management and panchayat members will also be rewarded for their contribution to the promotion of education. On the occasion, the chief minister dedicated 335 transformed high schools in four districts. These include 98 schools in the Cuttack district, 115 in Kalahandi, 49 in Malkangiri and 73 in Jajpur.