People are not fools, they will react on issues: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

I am not linking this to the votes only. This is a serious issue. Jharsuguda is an industrial town in our state. In a way, an industrial town in our country. What more evidence do you need? A sitting cabinet minister was shot by a police officer in broad daylight. One month later, a kid was kidnapped by anti-social people for ransom and brutally murdered. These are two incidents in the recent past. First, in January and the latter after one and a half months. In the last four months, there are two major incidents in this district. I am not citing any example outside of the district. What kind of situation is this? Is it, not lawlessness? The BJD has failed miserably. People are disheartened.