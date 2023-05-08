People are not fools, they will react on issues: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Q: The Jharsuguda by-election is crucial for the BJP. This hopefully being the last bypoll in the state will be a test for your party’s assertion to form the next government in the state. What is your assessment?
I pray to Lord Jagannath and Maa Samaleswari, no by-election should be held in the state. In an unfortunate situation, the Jharsuguda by-election is being held. It’s not in a very pleasant situation. A senior political leader of the state and the sitting cabinet minister has been killed by a serving police officer of the state. I pray to god, this kind of incident should not occur, and no by-election should be there at any time.
(Coming to the question) The election is a continuous process. There is no test before any election. Every election is important. Unfortunately, we have to face this election. It has its own relevance and importance. And certainly, people will give their very considerate view for this election. I am hopeful. There is a lot of resentment among locals of Jharsuguda regarding the mismanagement of the state government.
They have served for a long period but failed to provide basic amenities to the people. Health, drinking water, irrigation water, shelter, and employment - are basic issues faced by the local people. And, law and order is a major issue. People will decide on all these issues.
Q: Like you said just now, law and order is an important issue. You had said earlier, lawlessness will be BJP’s main poll plank in Jharsuguda. Is it working with the voters?
I am not linking this to the votes only. This is a serious issue. Jharsuguda is an industrial town in our state. In a way, an industrial town in our country. What more evidence do you need? A sitting cabinet minister was shot by a police officer in broad daylight. One month later, a kid was kidnapped by anti-social people for ransom and brutally murdered. These are two incidents in the recent past. First, in January and the latter after one and a half months. In the last four months, there are two major incidents in this district. I am not citing any example outside of the district. What kind of situation is this? Is it, not lawlessness? The BJD has failed miserably. People are disheartened.
Q: BJD has nominated the slain minister’s daughter, Deepali Das, hoping she will sail through with sympathy wave. How is your party planning to tackle this emotive issue?
Certainly, this is an emotive issue. The emotive issue for the state, for citizens of the state. When a state has a role to safeguard the interest of the common man when a cabinet minister is murdered when a kid has been kidnapped and murdered...These are emotional issues. I am pretty sure this will influence the electoral mindset. Naba Babu was a personal friend of mine. The ex-MLA of this area, Birendra Pandey, also passed away recently. His son is a Congress candidate and Naba Babu’s daughter is a BJD candidate. We have put up a young person, Tankadhar Tripathy as our candidate.
This is an unfortunate election, but there is a silver lining. All the candidates are youngsters. They are from the new generation. I wish the best of luck to all of them. They are starting their political career as candidates. In Indian democracy when you are completing the 75th year of Independence, getting the opportunity to contest elections from national parties and serious political parties, is a blessing in a way. So every party has its own agenda and policy. This is not an issue of individual loss or benefit. It is a policy issue. Issues are there. Burning issues are there. In a democracy, people react to issues.
Q: The resignation of the Jharsuguda district president just ahead of voting has probably given a wrong message that things are not well within BJP in the district. Will it affect your party’s prospects?
I don’t think so. All these things happen during elections. People of the area have been reposing their faith on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the local leaders. I do not see any major issue as such.
Q: BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy is considered an outsider in a few circles. But Dinesh Jain, on the other hand, had performed well in the last election despite the organisational weakness of the BJP in the district. Are you confident Tripathy will do the magic?
It is not an issue of an individual. It is an issue of policy, plan, and credibility. Today Bharatiya Janata Party is a credible party in the country. BJP in Odisha has emerged as a principal political party in the last few years. Those who say Tankadhar Tripathy is an outsider, who are they? They might have been influenced. In the neighbouring Sambalpur, slogans were shouted with the abuse that “We will not permit them to go to India.” So who is an outsider? Which issue we are fighting? Outsider is not an issue. The issue is unemployment.
The issue is poverty. The issue is the lack of irrigation. The issue is the lack of drinking water. The issue is the lack of health care. The issue is pollution. The issue is lawlessness. Those who do not have any answer to all these issues, they are creating this kind of confusion. People are not fools.
Q: BJP by sending a parliamentary fact-finding committee to Sambalpur has made the violence during Hanuman Jayanti a national issue. Do you think it will reflect in the Jharsuguda by-election?
No. It is not at all an election issue. What happened in Sambalpur? Hanuman Jayanti procession is an age-old tradition in Sambalpur city. Sital Sasthi is an age-old religious cultural tradition in the western part of the country. These are not new. The local administration has miserably failed. They failed to visualise the situation. Last year, all these things were apprehended and the police were there. This year local organisers mentioned all such things to the police administration.
Due to them being hand-in-glove with anti-socials such a situation occurred. Here in Odisha, the police force is being utilised for political purposes. They are not into maintaining law and order. Sambalpur is the outcome of this kind of crisis. It is not an electoral issue. It is a serious social issue. The slogan has been chanted, ‘We will not permit them to go back to India’ in Sambalpur, in the land of Maa Samaleswari, in the land of Lord Jagannath.
Miscreants, anti-socials, and anti-Indian forces were shouting the slogan. Is it Pakistan? Or, is it India? So, who is responsible for all these? Who is responsible for the murder of a tribal boy on the day of Hanuman Jayanti? Is the administration not answerable? A cabinet minister was killed, and a boy was kidnapped. A tribal boy was killed during the Hanuman Jayanti procession, miscreants attack the Hanuman Jayanti preparatory procession. Atiq Ahmad’s operative is hiding in the Bargarh district with the patronage of a senior political leader. What does it mean? Drugs, cow challan, illegal activities, sattas.
These are primary businesses of the ruling elite of this area and the police are helping them. The sand mafia is active. Police are hand-in-glove with them. The basic security of the society has been compromised. These are pertinent issues of Odisha today. Police administration, especially. I do not think the honourable chief minister is aware of all such things. Because he is not running the day-to-day governance of the state today. Lord Mahaprabhu only knows who is running the state. This is an utter failure of democracy. People are trying to hijack people’s wishes in the garb of governance.