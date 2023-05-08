Sarpanchs oppose villages’ merger with Athagarh, threaten agitation in Odisha

“We don’t know as to why our grievance was not taken into consideration and the one-sided decision was taken for inclusion of the villages in CDA,” the memorandum added. The Athagarh unit of BJP too has opposed the inclusion of 57 villages in CDA jurisdiction. Terming the move of the state government as undemocratic, saffron party leader Brajendra Ray in a press meet alleged BJP had submitted a memorandum on April 30 to the principal secretary of the H&UD department opposing the proposal for inclusion of the villages in CDA jurisdiction.