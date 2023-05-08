Utkal University in Odisha looking for NAAC reassessment

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal University can opt for re-assessment of its A grade provided by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) only if it gets permission from the Chancellor of Universities and Higher Education department. The university was hoping for an A++.
Officials concerned said the university is currently evaluating the shortcomings pointed out in the NAAC peer team report and will approach Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Higher Education department for permission to seek a re-assessment by the council. “If they agree to the reassessment, they can go ahead. If they don’t, the university has to remain satisfied with an A grade till the next evaluation is done five or seven years later,” said an official requesting anonymity. The A grade will have an effect in the university’s next National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking
As the university had improved its infrastructure and student amenities since 2016 (when it was last evaluated by NAAC and graded A+), it was hopeful of an A++ grade this time. Including RUSA and state government grants, the university spent nearly Rs 140 crore for the development of infrastructure during the period. “This amount was sanctioned by the government of India and the state government only because the university had secured an A+ with a 3.53 CGPA in 2016,” the official added.
However, the council reduced the grade to A this year, much to the surprise of the university authorities and the Higher Education department. As per sources, apart from the shortcomings pointed out in the NAAC report, the peer team members were not satisfied with the infrastructure and student amenities during their visit to the campus in March.
“During the peer team members’ interaction with alumni members in the convention hall, there was a power cut every five minutes. Similar was the problem during the cultural programme when none of the ACs functioned. Besides, students in one of the hostels that the team visited protested poor quality food being provided to them. Students were also found cooking in a heater in the hostel,” sources added. Vice-chancellor of the university Sabita Acharya refused to comment.