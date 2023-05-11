Orissa HC asks discoms for plan to prevent electrocution deaths of elephants in state

The court was hearing four similar PILs filed by Balgopal Mishra (2013), Dwija Dalpati (2015), Mrinalini Padhi (2015) and Gita Rout (2022) highlighting the serious issue concerning deaths of elephants. While directing replacement of electric fences with solar ones, the bench also asked the CEOs of the four discoms to immediately convene a meeting within a week in which the chairperson of the Joint Task Force (JTF) will also participate and chalk out a time-bound plan for completing the survey of all the villages in their respective zones which have witnessed movement of wild animals, attacks by wild animals, destruction of crops and deaths of wild animals due to electrocution.