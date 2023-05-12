Home States Odisha

14-year-old boy drowns in Devi river

A 14-year-old boy of Bachhalo village within Naugaon police limits was swept away while bathing in Devi river here on Thursday. 

Published: 12th May 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A 14-year-old boy of Bachhalo village within Naugaon police limits was swept away while bathing in Devi river here on Thursday. 

The deceased was identified as Abhijit Das, a Class IX student of the government high school at Bacchalo. Sources said Abhijit along with his friends Santanu Nayak and Biswajit Rout had gone to Devi river to take bath. While bathing, Abhijit slipped into deep water and was swept away by strong currents. Santanu and Biswajit tried to save him, but they too were swept away. 

While Abhijit went missing, locals managed to rescue Santanu and Biswajit. Later, ODRAF and fire services personnel recovered Abhijit’s body from the river. 

Missing woman found
Sambalpur: The body of a 21-year-old woman was retrieved from the power channel siphon of Hirakhud dam at Athra Hazar on Thursday, two days after she slipped into the water body on Tuesday. The deceased is Nisha Jha. Her body was recovered from Mandlia area in the evening. Police said Jha had gone to the power channel siphon with a male friend on Tuesday afternoon when she accidentally slipped into the water body. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devi river
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp