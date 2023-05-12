14-year-old boy drowns in Devi river

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 14-year-old boy of Bachhalo village within Naugaon police limits was swept away while bathing in Devi river here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abhijit Das, a Class IX student of the government high school at Bacchalo. Sources said Abhijit along with his friends Santanu Nayak and Biswajit Rout had gone to Devi river to take bath. While bathing, Abhijit slipped into deep water and was swept away by strong currents. Santanu and Biswajit tried to save him, but they too were swept away.

While Abhijit went missing, locals managed to rescue Santanu and Biswajit. Later, ODRAF and fire services personnel recovered Abhijit’s body from the river.

Missing woman found

Sambalpur: The body of a 21-year-old woman was retrieved from the power channel siphon of Hirakhud dam at Athra Hazar on Thursday, two days after she slipped into the water body on Tuesday. The deceased is Nisha Jha. Her body was recovered from Mandlia area in the evening. Police said Jha had gone to the power channel siphon with a male friend on Tuesday afternoon when she accidentally slipped into the water body.

