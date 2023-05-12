Home States Odisha

Contractual workers of IFFCO stage protest with body of labourer 

The deceased, 50-year-old Kailash Behera from Marsaghai of Kendrapara district, worked as a contractual worker at IFFCO railway siding. 

Published: 12th May 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Contractual workers staging dharna near the IFFCO railway siding | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Placing the body of a worker who died after a truck hit him, the contractual workers of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperatives (IFFCO) have been staging a dharna since Wednesday demanding compensation to his family. 

The deceased, 50-year-old Kailash Behera from Marsaghai of Kendrapara district, worked as a contractual worker at IFFCO railway siding. Behera died on Wednesday after being hit by a truck owned by Paradip Paribahan Private Limited. Following his death, irate contractual workers, placing Swain’s body on the road, staged stir on the Cuttack-Paradip State Highway demanding compensation for the deceased’s kin. 
After police intervention, the protestors left the highway and sat near the IFFCO railway siding.

Meanwhile, Swain’s neice Niramala Behera alleged her uncle could have been saved if the transporting agency had taken responsibility of his treatment. “My uncle died due to gross negligence on part of the administration and the transporting agency. We demand compensation and employment opportunity for the loss,” she added.

A contractual worker Niranjan Palei meanwhile alleged that despite the agitation, the transport agency has not reached the spot to hold a discussion on the matter.  A senior official of IFFCO said the company transports around 200-300 metric tonne of fertilisers to other states on everyday basis but the ongoing stir has badly hit both loading and transportation of fertilisers since the last two days. 

“We are awaiting the administration’s decision regarding the incident and the workers’ demands. However, production of fertilisers is unaffected as the dharna has been staged at the IFFCO railway siding,” he added. Contacted, additional superintendent of police, Paradip, Nimain Charan Sethi said police forces have been deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident. “Discussion between the workers and administration is underway but no decision regarding the issue has yet been taken,” Swain added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
protest
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp