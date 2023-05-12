Maoists gun down  former sarpanch

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: After a brief lull, Maoists shot dead the sarpanch of Samarbandha panchayat under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal, late on Wednesday night suspecting him to be a police informer.

Cadres of the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the Maoists picked up Subal Kanhar, also a tribal leader, from his house in Saulipada village, dragged him to a distance and pumped five rounds of bullets, said Sudam Kanhar, brother of the deceased. About 10 armed militants were involved in the crime, he added.

File photo of Subal Kanhar

Subal, the first sarpanch of the village, was known for doing a lot of developmental works in his panchayat, said IIC of Phringia police station, Tapan Nahak. A contractor, he was in the hit list of the Naxalites since long.

On getting information, local police reached the village on Thursday morning and with the help of villagers, took the body to Phulbani DHH for autopsy. Subal and his family members had been receiving threats from the Maoists for the last four to five years for playing an important part in development of the village in the Naxal-infested area. Hence he and his family mostly stayed in Baliguda. “My brother shifted to the village two months back as we felt safe after a CRPF camp was set up nearby,” said Sudama.

Confirming the incident, IG, Southern range, Satyabrata Bhoi said police rushed to the village and intensified combing operation in the area. The incident is being considered as a retaliation by the Red rebels to avenge the death of three of their cadres by the Special Intelligence Wing of Odisha Police on May 9 in Kalahandi district.

The Maoists are observing Jana Adhikar Abhiyan from May 8 to May 14 and have called for a bandh on May 15 in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam districts demanding fulfilment of their 12-point charter of demands including education for tribal kids, good roads, houses among others.

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: After a brief lull, Maoists shot dead the sarpanch of Samarbandha panchayat under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal, late on Wednesday night suspecting him to be a police informer. Cadres of the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the Maoists picked up Subal Kanhar, also a tribal leader, from his house in Saulipada village, dragged him to a distance and pumped five rounds of bullets, said Sudam Kanhar, brother of the deceased. About 10 armed militants were involved in the crime, he added. File photo of Subal Kanhar Subal, the first sarpanch of the village, was known for doing a lot of developmental works in his panchayat, said IIC of Phringia police station, Tapan Nahak. A contractor, he was in the hit list of the Naxalites since long. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On getting information, local police reached the village on Thursday morning and with the help of villagers, took the body to Phulbani DHH for autopsy. Subal and his family members had been receiving threats from the Maoists for the last four to five years for playing an important part in development of the village in the Naxal-infested area. Hence he and his family mostly stayed in Baliguda. “My brother shifted to the village two months back as we felt safe after a CRPF camp was set up nearby,” said Sudama. Confirming the incident, IG, Southern range, Satyabrata Bhoi said police rushed to the village and intensified combing operation in the area. The incident is being considered as a retaliation by the Red rebels to avenge the death of three of their cadres by the Special Intelligence Wing of Odisha Police on May 9 in Kalahandi district. The Maoists are observing Jana Adhikar Abhiyan from May 8 to May 14 and have called for a bandh on May 15 in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam districts demanding fulfilment of their 12-point charter of demands including education for tribal kids, good roads, houses among others.