Odisha govt seeks plan from ULBs to prevent urban deluge

BHUBANESWAR: With waterlogging and flooding posing a major challenge for urban areas of the state during monsoon, the Odisha government on Thursday asked all urban local bodies (ULBs) to work out an action plan for effective management of the issues during the season.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has issued a set of guidelines to municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs asking them ensure its strict implementation in their jurisdiction to deal effectively with problems arising out of excess rainfall.

The ULBs have been asked to ensure verification of all manholes and take immediate measures for their repair and restoration, wherever needed prior to monsoon. They bodies have also been asked to complete cleaning and desiltation work on time.

With uncovered drains becoming death trap for citizens, especially children, during monsoon in many urban localities, the government has asked the ULBs to ensure identification of all vulnerable points and ensure they are covered with labs and nets. “Necessary measures should be put in place to make people aware of the vulnerable spots,” the department stated.

Director of municipal administration also asked the civic bodies to prevent clogging of drains by polythene and single use plastic and take appropriate measures along with enforcement to check their use in urban areas. He pointed out that a large volume of construction and demolition waste dumped along roads often make their way to drains clogging the water channels. This needs to be strictly monitored, he advised.

The ULBs were asked to use bar screens and wire mesh at appropriate places in secondary and tertiary drains to filter solid waste and dispose of them properly to prevent clogging of drains. The government also asked civic bodies to initiate legal action, wherever required, against defaulters or institution to prevent them from encroaching upon the drains.

As per the department’s order the ULBs are required to set up an unified command and control centre headed by the commissioner or executive officer of the civic body concerned to extend necessary support and assistance to people and other stakeholders during monsoon.

They have also been asked to take appropriate measures to check vector-borne diseases especially malaria and dengue and water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and jaundice during the period. This apart, the civic administrations have been asked to encourage involvement of elected representatives and ward committees in dealing with the situation.

