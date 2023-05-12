Odisha to introduce new boat operation rules soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government will soon introduce new inland vessel rules by amending the Odisha Boat Rules-2004 keeping in view the changing scenario and people’s interest. This was informed by director of Ports and Inland Water Transport, Padmalochan Rout to the Orissa High Court in an affidavit.

The high court on Thursday adjourned a hearing on legislation to provide relief to victims of boat mishaps in the state till June 27 after taking into consideration the government’s affidavit. Rout said the Commerce and Transport department has initiated steps to introduce the new rules.

The court was hearing three PILs - one registered suo motu by it in 2014 and two others filed by Rohina Kumar Maity and others along with lawyer Prabir Kumar Das in 2013 and 2014 respectively. The affidavit was filed in pursuance to the court’s direction to the state government to submit a comprehensive affidavit on the status of legislation to provide compensation to the victims of mishaps caused by boat and ferry capsize.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy deferred the hearing on the matter till receiving reply of amicus curiae Shaktidhar Das on the affidavit. The assistance of National Inland Navigation Institute (NINL), Patna has been already sought to frame the new rules for the amendment to ensure safety of passengers/ tourists travelling in boats/launches.

Rout said the Commerce and Transport department has developed the Boat Information Management System (BIMS) - a user friendly online software application under 5T charter through web portal for managing the entire information on boats along with owner details centrally in one database. “Under the web application, boat owners and crew can apply online either for registration/renewal and licences. They can also apply for route permit to operate their boats between ghats located in rivers/lakes/reservoirs,” he said

Rout further stated that steps have been taken under Saheed Baji Rout Surakshya Yojana for distribution of 7,000 lifebuoys and 35,000 life jackets in the districts. The process of distribution will be completed soon on receipt of the list of beneficiaries from the district administration concerned. The scheme was introduced with a view to address the issue of boat mishaps/accidents in 2017.

