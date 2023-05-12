Pastor detained on dupe charge cries custodial torture in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Cops in Rourkela have come under scanner after a pastor alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture in Bondamunda police station. The victim, Bilken Bhengra (55) is a pastor of the local church and also runs a private security agency. He was taken into custody by police for allegedly duping two security guards of a hefty sum of money. The alleged torture took place on May 7.

Bhengra said he appeared before Bondamunda police in the evening on May 7 after a complaint was lodged against him. In the night, Bondamunda IIC Bulu Swain asked him to return the hefty amount to the complainants though he had taken no money from them.

“Without allowing me to explain, the IIC started beating me with a baton. Whenever I tried to speak, I was beaten up and abused. After two hours of torture, I was allowed to go home at around 11 pm,” claimed Bhengra. Since he was in excruciating pain due to the torture, his family members admitted him to Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital.

Bhengra said he runs a private security agency and takes Rs 2,000 from the salary of each new recruit for their uniforms, shoes and other materials. Recently, a private school in adjoining Jharkhand approached him for security guards. However, some agents working for his agency collected Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 from a few youths to deploy them as guards in the school.

People in Bhengra’s neighbourhood said even if he is guilty, the police have no right to torture him. On Thursday, Bhengra’s family members along with BJP leader Shashank Sekhar Jena apprised Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo of the custodial torture. Jena said the SP assured them of action and has directed an Additional SP (ASP) to inquire into the matter.

ASP Bikram Keshari Bhoi said though no written complaint has been received yet, police have launched an investigation into the allegations. “Appropriate action would be taken after proper inquiry,” he added.

In the last two years, multiple allegations of custodial torture and police highhandedness have come to light in the steel city.

In February 2021, a sub-inspector of Uditnagar police station was placed under suspension after he was found guilty of torturing a school student for his suspected involvement in a mobile theft case. In June 2022, a youth accused Bonai police of torturing him for a petty theft that he did not commit. In a case of police highhandedness, four minor boys were detained in Sector-7 police station overnight over a parking fee collection issue in April 2022.

