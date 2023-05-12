Sambalpur gears up for Sital Sasthi Yatra 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration is gearing up to ensure smooth and peaceful celebration of the historic Sital Sasthi Yatra which marks the marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati.

Ahead of the festival, a peace and coordination committee meeting was held in presence of district officials and all stakeholders on Wednesday. Additional SP Tapan Mohanty said, “After discussion with the stakeholders, police are inspecting the areas through which the procession will pass. CCTV cameras will be installed for constant monitoring. We will also decide on force deployment soon.”

Sources said the procession will not pass through the area where tension had erupted during Hanuman Jayanti rally on April 12. Vehicle passes will be issued to organisers to avoid traffic congestion during the festival. To avoid nuisance by anti-socials, all liquor shops will be closed during the three-day festival which will kick off on May 23.

Secretary of Sital Sasthi Bada Bazaar Committee Saroj Sahu said, “We had a fruitful discussion on the preparations for the festival. In a joint review on Thursday, representatives visited the localities from where the procession will start.”

Sahu further said due to the ongoing work on Samaleswari temple redevelopment project, the roads near the shrine are in a dilapidated condition. “We requested for carrying out maintenance work of the roads. The administration has assured to repair the roads by April 17.”

The marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is scheduled to be held on May 24. The Barajatri procession and the last Nagar Parikrama ritual of the newly-wed divine couple will be held the following night and culminate in the afternoon on the third day. Lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the city to witness the procession during the festival.

