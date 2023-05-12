Home States Odisha

Spurious hair oil making unit busted, 2 arrested 

Plant Site police busted a duplicate hair oil packaging unit and arrested two persons in this connection on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Plant Site police busted a duplicate hair oil packaging unit and arrested two persons in this connection on Wednesday. The accused are Md Zakir Hussain (43) of Islam Nagar on AB Lane and Saiyyad Akhtar (41). Police seized huge quantity of fake hair oil bottles of multiple reputed brands, packaging materials and bottling machines from the unit which was operating from the house of prime accused Hussain.

Additional SP BK Bhoi on Thursday said over 1,500 filled bottles of reputed hair oil brands including Bajaj Almond, Nihar Coconut and Marico were seized. Around 1,260 litre of duplicate hair oil were also recovered. Besides, oil pumping, bottling and carton box packaging machines, 10,000 empty bottles, fake stickers, measuring instruments and aromatic chemicals were seized.

Plant Site IIC Santosh Jena said the accused procured duplicate oil in raw form from Raipur and packaging materials from Kolkata. The estimated value of the seized materials is around `7.50 lakh. The accused were produced in court under different sections of IPC, Trade Marks Act and Copyright Act. 

