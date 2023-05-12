Home States Odisha

Stung by bees, elderly man succumbs, grandson hospitalised in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  A 62 year-old man succumbed while his 19-year-old grandson sustained injuries as a swarm of bees attacked them in their garden at Bankisahi village under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district on Wednesday. The two were gardening in the house when the incident happened.

The deceased Ramchandra So, a senior CPI leader was rushed to the hospital but succumbed during treatment. His grandson Chinnayananda is under treatment and out of danger. Sources said Ramchandra and his grandson were busy cleaning the garden in their house on Wednesday afternoon and they collected the dry leaves and burnt them.

As soon as the smoke from the fire reached a tree closeby that had a bee hive, a swarm of honey bees came out and started stinging the elderly man. Unable to run away, Ramachandra fell down even as the bees kept attacking him. When Chinnayananda rushed to rescue his grandfather, he too was attacked by the bees. 

They were rushed to the Berhampur Primary Health Centre in a critical condition but later shifted to Nilagiri hospital where Ramchandra succumbed during treatment. Hospital sources said Chinnayananda was out of danger.

