Two injured in attack by wild bear

By Express News Service

BARIPADA : Two persons sustained injuries in a wild bear attack in Karkachia village within Udala range in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. The injured have been identified as Chitaranjan Naik (34) and Ratnakar Naik (32).

The injured were rushed to Udala sub-divisional hospital for treatment. Sources said around 11 am on the day when Chitaranjan was going on the village road, a wild bear suddenly came out of a bush and attacked him. Sustaining injuries, when he shouted for help, the bear left him and ran towards the bush. In a few minutes, however, the bear resurfaced at another location and attacked Ratnakar. Hearing his shouts, when locals rushed to help with sticks, the bear ran away.

On being informed, forest staff rushed to the village but by then, the bear had disappeared. Though the Baripada forest division personnel reached the village to tranquillise the bear and leave it in Similipal forest, it could not be located. Forest staff said it could have gone to Khumbhira Hudi forest nearby.

It is suspected that due to dwindling forests and continuing rise in temperature, the wild bear entered human settlement to search for food.

