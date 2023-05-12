Home States Odisha

Two injured in attack by wild bear

The injured were rushed to Udala sub-divisional hospital for treatment.
 

Published: 12th May 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA  : Two persons sustained injuries in a wild bear attack in Karkachia village within Udala range in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. The injured have been identified as Chitaranjan Naik (34) and Ratnakar Naik (32). 

The injured were rushed to Udala sub-divisional hospital for treatment. Sources said around 11 am on the day when Chitaranjan was going on the village road, a wild bear suddenly came out of a bush and attacked him. Sustaining injuries, when he shouted for help, the bear left him and ran towards the bush. In a few minutes, however, the bear resurfaced at another location and attacked Ratnakar. Hearing his shouts, when locals rushed to help with sticks, the bear ran away. 

On being informed, forest staff rushed to the village but by then, the bear had disappeared. Though the Baripada forest division personnel reached the village to tranquillise the bear and leave it in Similipal forest, it could not be located. Forest staff said it could have gone to Khumbhira Hudi forest nearby. 
It is suspected that due to dwindling forests and continuing rise in temperature, the wild bear entered human settlement to search for food. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild bear attack
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp