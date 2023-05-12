Vigilance inquiry into fraud begins in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Vigilance officials on Thursday started investigation into the alleged misappropriation of government funds worth Rs 50 lakh in cashew plantations at Wallampalli village under Podia block of the district.

The cashew plantation work was taken up by Malkangiri-based NGO Shahid Laxman Nayak Development Society at two locations under MGNREGS through Odisha Tribal Empowerment and Livelihood Programme (OTELP) during 2021-22.

Vigilance DSP Sustanta Biswal said the government had sanctioned Rs 27.06 lakh for plantation work on land measuring 13.89 hectare and 28.56 lakh for 14.66 hectare land at another location. During verification, only 39 cashew plants were found on 13.89 hectare land. Similarly, around 142 plants including 12 dead ones were found on 14.66 hectare.

“The plantation work has been shown in the names of deceased persons. While a total expenditure of around Rs 55.62 lakh was shown officially, only Rs 5.06 lakh has been actually spent on the plantation work,” said Biswal. Further investigation is underway.

MALKANGIRI: Vigilance officials on Thursday started investigation into the alleged misappropriation of government funds worth Rs 50 lakh in cashew plantations at Wallampalli village under Podia block of the district. The cashew plantation work was taken up by Malkangiri-based NGO Shahid Laxman Nayak Development Society at two locations under MGNREGS through Odisha Tribal Empowerment and Livelihood Programme (OTELP) during 2021-22. Vigilance DSP Sustanta Biswal said the government had sanctioned Rs 27.06 lakh for plantation work on land measuring 13.89 hectare and 28.56 lakh for 14.66 hectare land at another location. During verification, only 39 cashew plants were found on 13.89 hectare land. Similarly, around 142 plants including 12 dead ones were found on 14.66 hectare.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The plantation work has been shown in the names of deceased persons. While a total expenditure of around Rs 55.62 lakh was shown officially, only Rs 5.06 lakh has been actually spent on the plantation work,” said Biswal. Further investigation is underway.