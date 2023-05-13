ITI student of CIPET dies by suicide in hostel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An ITI student of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Mancheswar Industrial Estate here, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Thursday evening.Police sources said the 17-year-old belonged to Nandipada area in Keonjhar district and had taken admission in the institute last year. He was a student of electrical division and was sharing room with two classmates. The boy allegedly took the extreme step by hanging from the ceiling fan by using a towel while his roommates were away.

Police said though no note was recovered from the spot, the deceased’s mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. “A case under section 304 of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

The deceased’s family members meanwhile alleged that he was beaten up by one of his teachers after which he ended his life. The male teacher accused of beating the boy was questioned but later let off.“The teacher denied the allegations levelled against him and and the exact cause of the boy’s death can be ascertained after thorough inquiry,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

