Home States Odisha

ITI student of CIPET dies by suicide in hostel

The deceased’s family members meanwhile alleged that he was beaten up by one of his teachers after which he ended his life.

Published: 13th May 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An ITI student of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Mancheswar Industrial Estate here, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Thursday evening.Police sources said the 17-year-old belonged to Nandipada area in Keonjhar district and had taken admission in the institute last year. He was a student of electrical division and was sharing room with two classmates. The boy allegedly took the extreme step by hanging from the ceiling fan by using a towel while his roommates were away.

Police said though no note was recovered from the spot, the deceased’s mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. “A case under section 304 of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

The deceased’s family members meanwhile alleged that he was beaten up by one of his teachers after which he ended his life. The male teacher accused of beating the boy was questioned but later let off.“The teacher denied the allegations levelled against him and and the exact cause of the boy’s death can be ascertained after thorough inquiry,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITI student CIPET
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp