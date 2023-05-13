20 years RI for gang-rape, life term for impregnating Odisha girl on marriage promise
BERHAMPUR/UMERKOTE: A special POCSO fast track court in Berhampur on Friday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons for gang-raping a minor girl in an abandoned house three years back.
The convicts are Fakir Das (30) and Nilamani Das (32) of Golanthara in Ganjam district. Public prosecutor Mohan Singari said in July 2020, the two convicts abducted the minor girl and took her to an abandoned house where they raped her. On the basis of the girl’s family members, Golanthara police registered a case and arrested Fakir and Nilamani.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts. Failing to pay the fine will result in an additional jail term of three months. The district legal services authority (DLSA) was directed to pay financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the gang-rape survivor.
In a separate case, Chhatrapur additional district judge Manoranjan Das sentenced a man to 10 years of RI on the rape charge. The convict is Sudarshan Mohapatra of Chhatrapur. He had raped a woman in 2018. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on Sudarshan.
Similarly, the Nabarangpur special POCSO court awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping and impregnating a minor girl on the false promise of marriage. The convict is Sanjit Gouda of Chandahandi block. The Nabarangpur DLSA was also directed to pay Rs 8 lakh compensation to the girl.