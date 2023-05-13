3 killed after truck hits their motorcycle in Odisha's Jajpur district

JAJPUR: As many as three motorcyclists were killed after a heavy vehicle hit their bike on the national highway no-16 near Kadhei Chhak within Badachana police limits in Jajpur district in the wee hours on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Abhisekh Sara (23) of Barabati village within Dharmasala police limits, Anchal Sahu (26) of Chadheidhara village, both belonging to Jajpur district and Debashish Nayak (26) of Baikunthapali village under Jagatpur police limits of Cuttack district, police said.
As per reports, the trio was going to Puri on a bike for Jagannath darshan when they met with the accident on the national highway near Kadhei Chhak in the wee hours. All the victims died on the spot. On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.
The bodies were seized and taken to Badachana community health centre (CHC) for post-mortem and their family members informed, police said. Though the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained it is suspected that a heavy vehicle hit the motorcycle and fled the spot, a police official said. A case was registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, he said.