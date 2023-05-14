CMC, CIPET to join hands for skilling slum youth

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is set to rope in Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to provide multi-skill development training to economically backward slum children and youth free of cost. The initiative is aimed at making the children and youth employable and also generate employment opportunities. An MoU is likely to be signed on Monday, a senior CMC official said.

The official said despite being talented, many slum children, after passing HSC or +2, are unable to pursue higher studies due to poor financial condition of their families. The training will empower them with various skills for gainful employment and even self-employment.

Those who have passed matriculation, +2 or ITI will be included in this programme to be undertaken by the slum improvement wing of the civic body. They will be imparted training on welding, plumbing, solar and electrical subjects.

As many as 80 children from different slums will be selected in the first phase. Around 40 of them will be imparted training on multi-skill sets. All the expenses including boarding during the training will be borne by CMC, the official said.

Meanwhile, the slum development wing has also decided to impart free training of music and performing arts to the slum children. They include Odissi, Hindustani Vocal, classical, traditional, Pala and Daskathia in vocal; flute, guitar, violin, tabla and harmonium etc., in instruments and various dance forms.

The CMC has also floated tender for engagement of trainers to provide training to slum population of two age groups - 10 to 18 years and 18-30 year-olds.

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is set to rope in Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to provide multi-skill development training to economically backward slum children and youth free of cost. The initiative is aimed at making the children and youth employable and also generate employment opportunities. An MoU is likely to be signed on Monday, a senior CMC official said. The official said despite being talented, many slum children, after passing HSC or +2, are unable to pursue higher studies due to poor financial condition of their families. The training will empower them with various skills for gainful employment and even self-employment. Those who have passed matriculation, +2 or ITI will be included in this programme to be undertaken by the slum improvement wing of the civic body. They will be imparted training on welding, plumbing, solar and electrical subjects.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As many as 80 children from different slums will be selected in the first phase. Around 40 of them will be imparted training on multi-skill sets. All the expenses including boarding during the training will be borne by CMC, the official said. Meanwhile, the slum development wing has also decided to impart free training of music and performing arts to the slum children. They include Odissi, Hindustani Vocal, classical, traditional, Pala and Daskathia in vocal; flute, guitar, violin, tabla and harmonium etc., in instruments and various dance forms. The CMC has also floated tender for engagement of trainers to provide training to slum population of two age groups - 10 to 18 years and 18-30 year-olds.