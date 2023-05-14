Cook posing as doc sexually harasses 12 girls, arrested

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police, on Saturday, arrested an impersonator from Dhenkanal for allegedly sexually abusing 12 girls in an Anganwadi centre of Sukida village under Balikuda block. An Anganwadi worker of Sukida was also placed under suspension for her alleged complicity in the incident. The impersonator was identified as Prakash Swain, a hotel cook of Dhenkanal.

According to sources, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has implemented the Kishori Shakti Yojana for adolescent girls in the age group of 11 to 18 years under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). Under this scheme, local Anganwadi workers and ASHAs are given the responsibility of identifying girls in the age group for skill development and creating awareness about nourishment, education development and socio-legal issues. These girls get health checkups at Anganwadi centres once in every six months.

On May 6, ASHA Shantilata Parida, on the direction of the impersonator who identified himself as a doctor of DHH Jagatsinghpur, met the local girls in the age group of 19 to 25 years and reportedly advised them to come to the local Anganwadi centre with their Aadhar cards. She told them a group photo would be clicked and their name, dates of birth and cell phone numbers will be registered. She also lured the girls that they would be paid ` 500 for the purpose and get an opportunity to interact with the doctor personally.

During the investigation, it was found that Swain had faked his identity and directed the Anganwadi worker of Sukida Anusaya Maharana, ASHAs of Sukida, Ochinda, Singitali, Machgaon and others to call the local girls not less than 19 years of age, for a health check-up with financial benefit and provision of medicines.

The impersonator, through Whatsapp, asked each girl uncomfortable questions about their body. When the girls protested, Swain scolded four of them and threatened to kidnap them if they complain to anyone. Pleading innocent, Maharana said the impersonator asked her to pass on the information to other workers of nearby villages.

However, on May 8, the girls lodged an FIR with Balikuda police and a case was registered but the accused could not be apprehended as he was on the run. The girls then met collector Parul Patwari and superintendent of police Rahul PR on Friday and apprised them of the incident.

The collector formed a high-level committee to inquire into the matter following which the chief district medical officer Khetrabasi Dash visited the spot and found out that the doctor did not belong to the DHH.

District social welfare officer Minati Mohapatra blamed the Anganwadi worker for negligence, who, without verifying the identity of the doctor, gave out wrong information. Therefore she has been suspended from duty, she added.

Balikuda IIC Salil Pradhan said police have registered a case against the accused ASHA, Anganwadi worker and the impersonator under sections 506, 507 and 34 of IPC. “Swain was nabbed from Dhenkanal after tracking his cell phone. He has been sexually harassing girls for some time,” Pradhan added.

