Decomposed bodies of Odisha woman, 2 kids recovered 

SAMBALPUR: The decomposed bodies of a woman and her two children were found inside a house at Gauntiapali in the Sunapali area within Dhanupali police limits in the district on Saturday evening. Police identified the deceased as Sajia Parween (32), her son Abdul Rehman (10) and daughter Humaira Taiaba (8). The neighbours said that they were last seen around 3-4 days ago.
According to police, the woman had lost her husband to a chronic illness around one and half years ago and ever since was living alone in the house along with the two children. On Saturday afternoon, her mother came to meet her but when she tried calling Sajia, she did not pick up the call. Subsequently, her mother found a foul smell emanating from the house and approached a PCR van near the house for help.
On getting information, Dhanupali police station staff rushed to the spot. When they opened the house, they found the three decomposed bodies inside the house. Sub-divisional police officer Pradeep Sahu said, “The house was opened and searched in the presence of the magistrate and the entire process was videographed. We have registered a case in this regard. However, the bodies will be retrieved on Sunday morning.”