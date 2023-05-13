DGP reviews anti-Maoist ops in three districts

KORAPUT: Condemning the acts of violence perpetrated by the Maoists, DGP Sunil Bansal on Saturday said no one has the right to jeopardise the lives and prosperity of the common people. He was addressing a review meeting with senior police officers and BSF officials to assess the security situation and discuss strategies to suppress Maoist activities at Sunabeda in Koraput.
Reviewing the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the region, he called upon the Maoists to abandon the path of violence and integrate themselves into the mainstream society. The DGP warned the Maoists that strict action would be taken against any attempts to disrupt law and order.
On that day, Bansal also visited Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts. Instructing to strengthen anti-Maoist operations in the South Western Range, the DGP emphasised the need for heightened vigilance and stringent security measures in the districts and along the state border.
DIG Sanjeev Panda, IG Satyabrat Bhoi, South West DIG Rajesh Pandit, Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar, BSF DIG Sailesh Kumar, director Intelligence Sanjeeb Panda and SP Kandhamal Suvendhu Patra participated.
The visit also marked the DGP’s engagement with the Koraput police.