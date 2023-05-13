KIIT, Mother’s Public School, students excel in boards

BHUBANESWAR: All three schools under the KIIT Group of Institutions have achieved excellent results in CBSE Class X and XII board examinations. Sneha Nayak of KIIT International School (KIIT-IS), Bhubaneswar emerged as the state topper in the humanities stream securing 98.4 per cent, school sources said.
Meanwhile, Kalinga English Medium School in Kalarabanka and Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS), Delhi also fared well in both examinations. Majority of students of Kalinga English Medium School, which provides education to children of rural areas, secured first division.
Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, congratulated the students and staff of the schools for their success. Similarly, students of Mother’s Public School in Bhubaneswar and Puri scaled newer heights with many securing above 90 per cent in Class X and XII board examinations .
While both the schools achieved a cent per cent pass result in Class X, more than 57 pc secured 90 pc and above. Similarly, 45 pc students scored 90 pc and above in science, commerce and humanities streams in Class XII. Chairperson-cum-principal Poly Patnaik congratulated the students and teachers for their hard work and dedication.