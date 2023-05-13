Odisha secretariat no-entry zone for officers on Sundays and holidays

BHUBANESWAR: In a surprising move, the Odisha government has restricted the entry of officers into the state secretariat on holidays. The Home Department has asked all departments to ensure that no officers come to Lok Seva Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan premises on holidays without the authorisation of their secretaries concerned.
The move came after the surveillance unit found some of them getting involved in undesirable activities. There were also allegations that some intermediaries and liaisoning agents, who managed to enter the offices with the help of such officials, had been hoodwinking people on the pretext of getting their work done.
The Home Department has made it clear that henceforth the admission card will not be accepted on holidays and Sundays for entry into Lok Seva Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan. The officers required to attend office in these premises on the holidays will only be allowed to enter if they produce authorisation issued by the secretary of the department concerned.
Objecting to the move, some officers said no one loves to come on holidays unless there is some pending or important work. “Why no action was taken if some officers were found indulging in unwanted activities? Why should all suffer for the handiwork of some?” they questioned.