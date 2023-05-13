Three poachers in Odisha arrested with animal meat, hide

BARIPADA/BERHAMPUR: Forest personnel of Similipal South Wildlife Division of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), while night patrolling in Upper Barhakamuda range, arrested a poacher and seized an arrow, axe, matchbox and about two kg wild animal meat from his possession on Saturday. The accused Lalmohan Dehuri (45) belongs to Asankudar village within Thakurmunda police limits.
Deputy director of STR South Wildlife division, Samrat Gowda said on a tip-off about a poacher entering Upper Barhakamuda to hunt animals, some forest personnel rushed to the spot and apprehended him. During the search, the personnel also laid hands on around two kg of wildlife meat that he had kept in a plastic bag. “The team brought the poacher to the Thakurmunda forest office with the seized materials,” he added.
During preliminary investigation, he admitted to having killed the animal, said Gowda. A case was registered against him under Wildlife Protection Act-1972. The poacher was produced at Thakurmunda JMFC Court. The officer said the sample of the seized meat will be sent to the laboratory for testing to find out the exact name of the species the poacher killed.
Meanwhile, in Berhampur, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police apprehended two wildlife smugglers and seized a leopard hide from their possession in the Chakapada area in Ganjam district on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF carried out raids at Pakhalakhia village in the district and arrested two wildlife smugglers. They seized a leopard hide along with other wildlife products from their possession, said official sources. The accused identified as Jasobant Kanhar and Alok Kanhar were arrested. Further investigation is underway.