Home States Odisha

Two assessment modes for awarding Plus II marks: CHSE

The Council further clarified that if a candidate has been absent in a paper in any quarter-end examination, it will be treated as ‘zero’ for the purpose of calculation.

Published: 14th May 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates appearing for the TNPSC Group 1 exam at NKT school in Triplicane.

Representational image | EPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has cleared the air on the evaluation process and award of marks to students ahead of the publication of the results of the annual Higher Secondary Examination-2023.CHSE officials said the assessment will be done using two different methods and the higher mark in the two evaluation methods will be awarded to the candidates.

During the first evaluation method, 80 per cent weightage will be given to the final examination score in both theory and practical papers while 20 pc weightage will be given to quarter-end examination marks. The 20 pc weightage from the internal assessment will be based on the two best performances by the candidate out of three quarter-end examinations of Class XII. Similarly, an 80 pc weightage of total marks will be awarded on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Plus Two final exam.

In the second method, the students’ performances will be assessed from the 100 pc marks in the final examination paper. “After this, marks of the two assessment methods will be compared and the higher mark out of the two will be awarded to the candidates,” CHSE sources said.

The Council further clarified that if a candidate has been absent in a paper in any quarter-end examination, it will be treated as ‘zero’ for the purpose of calculation. Similarly, if the candidate fails to appear for the quarter-end examination in one or more papers, the marks obtained in the annual examination will be considered final.

Meanwhile, absence in one or more papers in the final examination will affect the result and the candidate will be declared ‘fail’, officials of the Council stated. Results in commerce and science streams will most likely be published in May last week while those for arts and vocational education will be announced during the first week of June. The exact dates of publication of results will be announced at a later stage, the officials informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CHSE assessment evaluation process examination
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp