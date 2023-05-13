Uninterrupted power to 21 Kotia villages by December

JEYPORE: Twenty-one disputed villages of Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block in Koraput district will get uninterrupted power supply by December end. This was decided at a district-level review meeting chaired by Koraput collector Md Abdaal Akhatar on Friday. The meeting decided to take immediate steps to provide power supply in all 21 villages under Kotia.
For this purpose, new conductors and poles will be installed in each village in the panchayat. Power supply will be made available from Pottangi grid and one substation will come up in Kotia panchayat headquarters shortly.
“Necessary process for total electrification in Kotia villages has already been taken up and people will get uninterrupted power supply by this December,” informed Akhtar. Electrification will enhance the socio-economic condition of the Kotia people, he added.
Sources said, at present, an electricity line from Kunduli substation, 22 km from Kotia, is feeding power supply to only three villages of the panchayat while rest of the villages are managed by solar power.
Since most of the villages are situated in hilly areas surrounded by forests, laying of electricity lines is a tough task. However, last year, the administration assured to take up power supply in the 21 villages by March this year.