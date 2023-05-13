Work on Jeypore-Nabarangpur rail line project resumes

JEYPORE: After being suspended for four days due to local protest, work on the Jeypore-Nabarangpur railway line project resumed near Akamba village in Koraput’s Jeypore block on Friday. The railway authorities started spreading soil for the proposed project on the land near Akamba which was acquired last month. The Revenue Department has already given permission to lift around 20,000 cubic metres of soil from the Dhanpur panchayat for the project.