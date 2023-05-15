BJP warns of hartal in Mayurbhanj over slips during President Murmu's visit

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The BJP on Sunday warned of resorting to hartal in Mayurbhanj on May 19 if the state government failed to take action against the officers responsible for the mismanagement during President Droupadi Murmu’s to the district earlier this month.

Addressing mediapersons, district president of BJP Kandra Soren blamed the state government for the mess during Murmu’s three-day visit to her birthplace in the first week of May. “The state government continues to remain silent on the matter and is yet to take any disciplinary action against the erring officers. If the government fails to take any action, the BJP will resort to hartal in the district on May 19,” he threatened.

Accusing the state government of disrespecting the first citizen of India, Soren said when the President visited Similipal sanctuary, neither the forest and environment minister nor the secretary of the department concerned was present. During the President’s speech at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, there was a power outage for several minutes.

Besides, a pharmacist breached the security and managed to click photos with the President’s chopper. While the Health Department suspended the pharmacist on the charge of neglecting his duty, the district police did not arrest him. This proves that the police are shielding the suspended pharmacist, alleged the BJP leader.

Member of the state BJP working committee Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik treats the President as his sister, his government disrespected her. Among others, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Sarashkana legislator Bhudan Murmu and former MLA Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo were present.

BARIPADA: The BJP on Sunday warned of resorting to hartal in Mayurbhanj on May 19 if the state government failed to take action against the officers responsible for the mismanagement during President Droupadi Murmu’s to the district earlier this month. Addressing mediapersons, district president of BJP Kandra Soren blamed the state government for the mess during Murmu’s three-day visit to her birthplace in the first week of May. “The state government continues to remain silent on the matter and is yet to take any disciplinary action against the erring officers. If the government fails to take any action, the BJP will resort to hartal in the district on May 19,” he threatened. Accusing the state government of disrespecting the first citizen of India, Soren said when the President visited Similipal sanctuary, neither the forest and environment minister nor the secretary of the department concerned was present. During the President’s speech at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, there was a power outage for several minutes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, a pharmacist breached the security and managed to click photos with the President’s chopper. While the Health Department suspended the pharmacist on the charge of neglecting his duty, the district police did not arrest him. This proves that the police are shielding the suspended pharmacist, alleged the BJP leader. Member of the state BJP working committee Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik treats the President as his sister, his government disrespected her. Among others, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Sarashkana legislator Bhudan Murmu and former MLA Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo were present.