Home States Odisha

BJP warns of hartal in Mayurbhanj over slips during President Murmu's visit

During the President’s speech at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, there was power outage for several minutes.

Published: 15th May 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu.(PTI Photo)

President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The BJP on Sunday warned of resorting to hartal in Mayurbhanj on May 19 if the state government failed to take action against the officers responsible for the mismanagement during President Droupadi Murmu’s to the district earlier this month.

Addressing mediapersons, district president of BJP Kandra Soren blamed the state government for the mess during Murmu’s three-day visit to her birthplace in the first week of May. “The state government continues to remain silent on the matter and is yet to take any disciplinary action against the erring officers. If the government fails to take any action, the BJP will resort to hartal in the district on May 19,” he threatened.

Accusing the state government of disrespecting the first citizen of India, Soren said when the President visited Similipal sanctuary, neither the forest and environment minister nor the secretary of the department concerned was present. During the President’s speech at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, there was a power outage for several minutes.

Besides, a pharmacist breached the security and managed to click photos with the President’s chopper. While the Health Department suspended the pharmacist on the charge of neglecting his duty, the district police did not arrest him. This proves that the police are shielding the suspended pharmacist, alleged the BJP leader.

Member of the state BJP working committee Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik treats the President as his sister, his government disrespected her. Among others, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Sarashkana legislator Bhudan Murmu and former MLA Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Droupadi Murmu Kandra Soren Mayurbhanj hartal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp