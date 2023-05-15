Home States Odisha

Congress fact-finding team to visit Jharsuguda to assess bypoll loss

Meanwhile, senior Congress legislator Suresh Kumar Routray said that the party failed to keep its votes secure.

Published: 15th May 2023 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With allegations of transfer of votes leading to the party’s humiliating show in the Jharsuguda bypoll getting louder, the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak on Sunday announced that the result will be reviewed at a high-level meeting soon.

A team of senior leaders will also leave for Jharsuguda on Monday to find out the reasons behind the defeat of the party candidate, the OPCC president said and added that the report will be submitted to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Pattanayak, however, avoided a direct reply on the allegations of transfer of Congress votes made by some party leaders.

“The BJD knows how it is winning elections. The BJP also knows what it is doing to get votes. The money and muscle power of one party has defeated the same tactic employed by the other political party,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress legislator Suresh Kumar Routray said that the party failed to keep its votes secure. The party fought the bypoll in a half-hearted manner for which the votes got transferred. Besides, the disinterest shown by senior leaders to campaign for the party candidate also resulted in the defeat, he said.

Routray alleged that except for the Mahila and Chhatra Congress groups, none campaigned for the party candidate seriously. “We have so many general secretaries, secretaries, vice presidents, ex-MLAs, ex-MPs and ex-ministers. None of them turned out to campaign for our candidate,” he complained.

Senior Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati also alleged that there was a transfer of Congress votes. Losing of deposits by Congress candidates has become a trend, he said and added that the party leadership should be serious about this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPCC Jharsuguda bypoll
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp