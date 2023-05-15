Girls outperform boys in ICSE, ISC exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A whopping 98.54 per cent of students of Class X and 96.5 pc students of Class XII in the state cleared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations respectively, results of which were declared on Sunday.

Priyanka Parashar from Stewart School, Bhubaneswar and Bishnu Prasad Satpathy of Carmel Convent School, Rourkela, both of whom secured 99.4 pc, jointly emerged as state toppers of the ICSE (Class X) examination. Similarly, Disha Goel from Carmel School, Hamirpur in Rourkela became the state topper in ISC (Class XII) examination by scoring 98.25 pc.

Girls with a pass percentage of 98.91 in ICSE and 97.77 pc in ISC outperformed boys in both examinations in the state. The average pass percentage of boys stood at 98.24 pc in ICSE and 95.29 pc in ISC. Officials said a total of 9,161 students from 93 schools appeared for the ICSE exam, while 1,831 students from 28 schools sat for the ISC exam in Odisha this year.

The pass rate among students from SC and ST communities in the ICSE exam remained at 96.07 pc and 97.32 pc respectively. Similarly, the pass percentage of students from the two communities in the ISC exam remained at 92.24 pc and 95.16 pc respectively.

