IIT-BBS to set up chip CoE on campus

It will also strengthen skill development programmes in the state in the areas of semiconductors, VLSI design, said director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar.

Published: 15th May 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

IIT-Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The IIT Bhubaneswar will establish a chair professor and centre of excellence in system-on-chip (SoC) at the School of the electrical sciences on its campus. An MoU has been signed between the institute and Marqueesemi India Pvt Ltd recently.

The collaboration will help the institute in the area of chip design and fabrication, FPGA-based validation and AI/ML applications. In addition, it will facilitate student exchange, joint research and development projects and intellectual property (IP) development among others. It will also strengthen skill development programmes in the state in the areas of semiconductors, and VLSI design, said director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar.

Head of the School of electrical sciences Prof SR Samantaray said they are stressing on semiconductor technology which is one of the major verticals including other emerging areas such as energy and smart grid, next-generation communication and high-performance computing. The school has already received Chip-to-Start-up (C2S) approval from the Ministry of IT and Communications (MeitY) which will further the semiconductor activities, he said.

