OAS officer accuses husband of faking identity

JEYPORE: A lady OAS officer on Saturday lodged a complaint with Jeypore Town police accusing her husband of marrying her by impersonating as a manager in National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco). An OAS officer of the 2020 batch, Ritu Singh of Parabeda in Jeypore had married Harihara Rath of Lingaraj Nagar on February 9 this year. She reportedly met Harihara on a matrimonial site and dated him before tying the knot.

In her complaint, Ritu claimed that before marriage, Harihara identified himself as a deputy manager (finance) in Nalco, Delhi. A few days after their wedding, she became suspicious of her husband’s profession. The woman officer subsequently asked Harihara to provide details of his job but the latter tried to dodge her questions under various pretexts.

When Ritu became persistent, Harihara left her and went to Delhi last month. She tried to contact him several times through his family members but in vain. After being unable to know the whereabouts of her husband, the OAS officer realised that she had been cheated.

On Saturday, Ritu filed an FIR in Jeypore Town police station demanding action against Harihara and his family members for cheating her. “I have been betrayed by Harihara who married me with fake identity. I want strong action against him and his family members,” said the officer. She also alleged that Harihara was having an affair with another woman in Delhi.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jeypore Harisha PC said basing on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 417, 419, 294, 498A, 34 r/w of the IPC and section 4 of the Dowry Prevention Act. Further investigation is underway. Ritu currently works as a probation officer in the Jeypore block

