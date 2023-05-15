OPSC faces dearth of home science evaluators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is facing a shortage of evaluators in home science subjects for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) (main) written examination-2021.While it had sought help from the Rama Devi University to spare the services of three of its home science faculty members in the rank of assistant professor and above for checking the answer scripts in the OCS written examination, the former refused. The university has cited faculty shortage and preparations for its upcoming NAAC assessment as the reasons.

Earlier, 955 candidates had appeared for the OCS (main) written examination with home science as their subject and central evaluation of the answer scripts started on May 1 this year. It sought help from the university as the latter has eight faculty members in the subject.

“We cannot divert any of our faculty members now because there are already a limited number of people in the university, the department included, and all of them are busy preparing for the NAAC assessment,” said vice-chancellor of the university Aparajita Choudhury.

The OPSC has again written to the Higher Education department to look into the issue for the publication of the results on time. “The university may also be advised to extend cooperation to spare the services of faculty members in other disciplines as and when a requisition is placed by the OPSC,” the OPSC wrote to the department.

