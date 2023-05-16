BJP slams Odisha govt for delay in declaring 3 TSP blocks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre has declared Laikera and Kirimera blocks of Jharsuguda district as tribal sub-plan (TSP) blocks and approved constitution of a new Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) with headquarters at Jharsuguda in November 2022, the state government is yet to take necessary administrative measures to cover the two blocks under special area programme.

As per a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) on November 24, 2022, Laikera and Kirimera blocks of Jharsuguda district have been declared as tribal sub-plan (TSP) blocks. The state government had requested the Centre for the same in November 2017. “The Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development department not issuing an official notification granting TSP block status to the two blocks even after five months of MoTA notification is baffling,” said former president of state BJP Samir Mohanty.

Meanwhile, the Jujumura block of Sambalpur district has been declared as TSP block by the Centre. Had the state government included these three blocks under tribal sub-plan, they could have availed special central assistance for welfare and developmental schemes from MoTA, Mohanty said.The state government is creating SDCs in districts but taking time to implement the TSP in blocks where tribal population is more than 50 per cent, Mohanty said.

