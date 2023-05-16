Bridge digital divide among students: NHRC 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended the state government and Centre to ensure that education is imparted, both in digital as well as physical mode in rural and wherever necessary in urban areas, in order to get rid of digital divide among the children of different strata of society.

Disposing of a petition and further submissions filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the full bench of the apex human rights panel has asked the state chief secretary and Union Education secretary to act in unison to achieve the goal of universal education across the society, which includes poor, under-privileged and down-trodden children, with a view to promote an enlightened society for the future.

The direction came after Tripathy in his petition alleged that neither any tangible measure has been taken by the state government nor by Centre to fill the gap of education due to dearth of resources including lack of power supply, digital infrastructure and internet facilities. The failure of the governments in providing the facilities also violates the constitutional rights of the students and the provisions of Right to Education Act, he pointed out.

The NHRC had sought action taken reports (ATRs) from the secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development Department of School Education and Literacy and the Education secretary following the petition in 2020.

Tripathy further submitted that on one hand the poor students cannot afford smart phones and on the other hand internet is inaccessible in many areas in most of the states and UTs causing ‘education deficit’. There is also no provision for the visually-challenged and deaf, dumb and differently-abled students, he added. Subsequently, the NHRC issued advisories to the ministries concerned and states and UTs recommending to allocate funds for education of children and ensure accessibility of online classes for all children and even those in institutional care through provision of suitable devices and resources including internet connectivity.

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended the state government and Centre to ensure that education is imparted, both in digital as well as physical mode in rural and wherever necessary in urban areas, in order to get rid of digital divide among the children of different strata of society. Disposing of a petition and further submissions filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the full bench of the apex human rights panel has asked the state chief secretary and Union Education secretary to act in unison to achieve the goal of universal education across the society, which includes poor, under-privileged and down-trodden children, with a view to promote an enlightened society for the future. The direction came after Tripathy in his petition alleged that neither any tangible measure has been taken by the state government nor by Centre to fill the gap of education due to dearth of resources including lack of power supply, digital infrastructure and internet facilities. The failure of the governments in providing the facilities also violates the constitutional rights of the students and the provisions of Right to Education Act, he pointed out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The NHRC had sought action taken reports (ATRs) from the secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development Department of School Education and Literacy and the Education secretary following the petition in 2020. Tripathy further submitted that on one hand the poor students cannot afford smart phones and on the other hand internet is inaccessible in many areas in most of the states and UTs causing ‘education deficit’. There is also no provision for the visually-challenged and deaf, dumb and differently-abled students, he added. Subsequently, the NHRC issued advisories to the ministries concerned and states and UTs recommending to allocate funds for education of children and ensure accessibility of online classes for all children and even those in institutional care through provision of suitable devices and resources including internet connectivity.