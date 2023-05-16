Odisha Govt issues fresh guidelines for CAMPA land bank

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for creation of land banks in all the districts for compensatory afforestation in lieu of forest land diverted for projects undertaken by the state and Central governments.

Land from the proposed bank will be provided free of cost to the state government while user agencies of the Central governments will have to pay the cost of the land to be fixed by collector of district concerned.

“Compensatory afforestation land bank shall be created in each district of the state by including degraded revenue forest land only. The land to be included in the land bank should not have been notified as forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 or any other law nor managed as forest by the Forest department,” said a resolution of the Revenue and Disaster Management department.

The guidelines prepared as per the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022, said that land shown as ‘forest’ in government record but not notified as forest under any other law for the time being in force and land recorded as forest but not managed by the Forest department can be provided by the user agency for compensatory afforestation purpose. This dispensation is allowed to proposals of Central and state governments only in view of paucity of land and difficulties face by the state to find government land for implementation of projects for development purposes.

The resolution said that the identified land should be a compact patch of minimum 25 hectare. If the land is in continuity of a land declared or notified as forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 or under any other law for the time being in force, protected area, tiger reserve or within a designated or identified tiger or wildlife corridor, there will be no restriction on size of the land.

“The land should be free from encroachment and encumbrances. Non-encroachment and non-encumbrance certificates are required to be furnished by tehsildar concerned. As far as possible, the land should be suitable for carrying out compensatory afforestation and suitability certificate is to be furnished by the concerned DFO,” said the new guideline.

Land for land bank will be jointly identified and verified by the officials of Forest and Revenue departments and on further verification of land records, district collector will recommend the Revenue department for inclusion of a land parcel in the bank.

After obtaining due permission of the state government, the Revenue department will notify the recommended land parcel as compensatory forest land bank, the resolution said.With this resolution, all previous decisions of the state government for creation of compensatory afforestation land bank have been superseded.

