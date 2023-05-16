Maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai opens new vistas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Scripting Odisha’s stride towards global connectivity, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Monday. Highlighting the benefits of connecting Odisha with a global travel junction such as Dubai, the chief minister said global connectivity is a key driver of overall development, be it industrial development, facilitating investments, promoting tourism or establishing communication for the Odia diaspora residing outside India.

Stating that May 15, 2023 marks a new chapter for Odisha, Naveen said Dubai is a major travel and tourism junction in the Middle East providing gateway to the European and the US markets.Delegates from Odisha including leaders and members of Mission Shakti, delegations from the World Skill Centre, Special Development Councils (SDCs), Panchayati Raj representatives and celebrated sportspersons who were felicitated by the chief minister at Naveen Nivas earlier in the day, boarded the flight with the rest of the travellers who had booked their tickets for the landmark flight.

A total of 170 people including the aircraft crew travelled on this maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai.Special arrangements were made to see off the travellers from Odisha. They were felicitated with Uttariya, Odisha Tourism kit bag and offered sweets and flowers.Travellers who arrived via the first direct flight from Dubai to Bhubaneswar were accorded a warm welcome in the presence of Minister of State for Tourism Aswini Kumar Patra and Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu.

During the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Dubai in June 2022, the CM had committed to establish international flight connectivity between Odisha and Dubai in the first phase.Operated by Indigo Airlines, these flights will run thrice a week. Besides, the state government is also working towards establishing direct flight connectivity with the Southeast Asian markets through Singapore and Bangkok, from early June, 2023.

