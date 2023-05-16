Maoist threat: Security forces put on alert along Odisha-Jharkhand border

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In wake of the recent resurgence of the banned CPI (Maoist) in adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, the outfit’s 24-hour bandh call has put security forces in Sundagarh on high alert.The bandh call given by the eastern regional bureau (ERB) of the central committee of CPI (Maoist), is effective in multiple states till Monday midnight.

Leaving nothing to chance, the CRPF deployed at vulnerable bordering pockets of Sundargarh in Odisha is carrying out area domination operations to prevent any possible infiltration attempt. Border pockets of Sundargarh under the jurisdiction of Rourkela district police are affected by Maoist activities originating from the Saranda forest in West Singhbhum.

CRPF sources said the area domination operations are underway in vulnerable border areas including Topadihi, Koida, Renjda, Langalkata, Sanbalijodi, Kadamtola, Nuagaon and Raidihi of Bonai sub-division along with Bisra, Bhalulata, Jareikela, Ramjodi and other interior areas of Sundargarh.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said all the bordering police stations have been put on high alert. Area domination exercise by CRPF is underway and the security forces are exchanging information with their West Singhbhum counterparts.

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has also alerted trackmen at Bisra, Bhalulata, Jareikela, Manoharpur, Goielkera and Sonua between Rourkela and Chakradharpur to stay vigilant for any attempt to sabotage tracks. Deployment of Railway Protection Force in night trains has been increased.

In a press release, spokesperson of the outfit’s ERB identified as Saket said the bandh call has been given to protest alleged death of five Maoists due to poisoning by security forces in a covert operation in Chatra forest of Jharkhand on April 3 and bombing in Bastar forest of Chhattisgarh on April 7 and other such incidents.

Precautionary Measures

CRPF deployed at vulnerable bordering pockets of Sundargarh

Area domination operations underway in vulnerable areas

SER alerts trackmen at Bisra, Bhalulata, Jareikela, Manoharpur, Goielkera and Sonua

Deployment of Railway Protection Force in night trains increased

