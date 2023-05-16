Home States Odisha

New Chilika fishing policy within 6 months

The new policy assumes significance as the government had on June 18, 1999 taken a decision that no lease shall be granted or renewed within the lake area for fishing activity.

A sea hawk takes flight with a fish in its beak at Nalabana Bird Sanctuary in Chilika on Wednesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government on Monday informed the Orissa High Court that it will be ready with a finalised draft policy for fishing in Chilika lake within six months. The new policy assumes significance as the government had on June 18, 1999 taken a decision that no lease shall be granted or renewed within the lake area for fishing activity either in favour of any primary fishing cooperative society (PFCS) or in favour of group societies of non-fishermen.

Consequently, there has since been no valid Chilika Sairat which has been recognised by the competent authority for fishing activities. The emphasis has been entirely on removal of illegal prawn gherries and culture farms with no attention being paid to the protection of the livelihood of non-traditional fishermen communities, it has been alleged.

The court was hearing petitions by several PFCSs seeking intervention for permitting to continue with fishing activities in Chilika lake.In an affidavit, additional chief secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Satyabrata Sahu said in pursuance of the court’s direction, the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) had presented comprehensive recommendations regarding the fishing policy for traditional fishermen and non-fishermen in the lake.

Accordingly, a meeting was held on May 6. It was decided in the meeting that since it is a sensitive issue, it requires wider consideration taking into account the claims and counter claims of traditional fishermen, professional fishermen of other than fishing caste, PFCSs, etc. Before finalising the policy, views of Fisheries, Forest and Environment and Law departments are to be taken into account.

Taking the affidavit on record and submissions of the state counsel DK Mohanty, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy directed that the approved draft policy be placed before the court within a period of six months as assured.

Chilika fishing policy
