Odisha: Defunct tube-wells, water ATMs add to summer misery

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Defunct tube-wells and water ATMs are adding to the summer woes of a large number of villagers in Kendrapara’s Rajkanika block. People standing in serpentine queues under the scorching sun to collect water is a common sight in many villages which do not have functional tube-wells.

Villager of Bharigada Swapna Barik said, “We are facing severe water crisis for the last three months as six tube-wells in our village have become defunct. Braving the intense heat, women are forced to wait for hours to collect water from the lone tube-well operating in the village.”

Similarly, the water vending machines installed to provide clean drinking water to people of Rajkanika are not functioning since the last one year. Narendra Rout of Bharigada village said the authorities had installed around 20 water ATMs in rural areas of the block in 2018. These water vending machines have become defunct due to lack of maintenance.

The automated water vending machines dispense drinking water when a coin is inserted into it. Each machine costs Rs 2 lakh and has a storage capacity of over 60 litre. One can get a litre of clean drinking water for Rs 1.“While all the water ATMs are lying defunct, the administration does not seem to be in a hurry to get those repaired though summer is now at its peak,” alleged Ashok Mallick of Namatara.

Sources said while some water ATMs have broken taps and outlet pipes, coin slots in others have been damaged. Villagers claimed that they have urged the officials concerned several times to repair the defunct machines but to no avail.

Contacted, block development officer (BDO) of Rajkanika Rabinarayan Acharya said the panchayat executive officers have been directed to repair or replace the defunct water ATMs. “The officials of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation are repairing the defunct tube-wells. Besides, we are providing water through tankers in many villages,” he added.

KENDRAPARA: Defunct tube-wells and water ATMs are adding to the summer woes of a large number of villagers in Kendrapara’s Rajkanika block. People standing in serpentine queues under the scorching sun to collect water is a common sight in many villages which do not have functional tube-wells. Villager of Bharigada Swapna Barik said, “We are facing severe water crisis for the last three months as six tube-wells in our village have become defunct. Braving the intense heat, women are forced to wait for hours to collect water from the lone tube-well operating in the village.” Similarly, the water vending machines installed to provide clean drinking water to people of Rajkanika are not functioning since the last one year. Narendra Rout of Bharigada village said the authorities had installed around 20 water ATMs in rural areas of the block in 2018. These water vending machines have become defunct due to lack of maintenance. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The automated water vending machines dispense drinking water when a coin is inserted into it. Each machine costs Rs 2 lakh and has a storage capacity of over 60 litre. One can get a litre of clean drinking water for Rs 1.“While all the water ATMs are lying defunct, the administration does not seem to be in a hurry to get those repaired though summer is now at its peak,” alleged Ashok Mallick of Namatara. Sources said while some water ATMs have broken taps and outlet pipes, coin slots in others have been damaged. Villagers claimed that they have urged the officials concerned several times to repair the defunct machines but to no avail. Contacted, block development officer (BDO) of Rajkanika Rabinarayan Acharya said the panchayat executive officers have been directed to repair or replace the defunct water ATMs. “The officials of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation are repairing the defunct tube-wells. Besides, we are providing water through tankers in many villages,” he added.