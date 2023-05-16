Odisha HC launches digital platform for certified copies of its orders

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lawyers and litigants can now apply for certified copies of orders, judgments, pleadings, and documents and obtain them online without physically having to come to the high court.This is being insured though a digital platform launched after amendment of the Orissa High Court rules with effect from May 1.

A high court release said, while the system of uploading orders and judgments on the high court’s website was already there, every order or judgment is now required to be digitally signed by the respective secretarial staff of the judges before uploading it on the website. All the orders and judgments of the high court from May 1, 2023 are now available on the website with digital signatures which is the evidence of their authenticity.

Digital signature is the digital equivalent of a handwritten signature and bears the date and exact time of signature along with the designation of the signatory. The online process is simpler and less time-consuming than the physical system of getting certified copies of orders. The new system is in addition to the existing system of delivery of physical copies.

