Home States Odisha

3 drown to death in two separate incidents

According to IIC Sarat Mahallick, Pradhan had gone to village pond in the morning for a bath.

Published: 17th May 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/DHENKANAL: A pall of gloom descended on Sasan Purusottampur after two of the village youths drowned to death while taking bath in the Genguti river near Radhadeipur village under Badachana police limits in Jajpur district on Tuesday. They have been identified as Amit Khandai (22) and Malaya Nayak (23).

According to police sources, three friends from the village had come to the Radhadeipur ghat of the Genguti river to take a bath on Tuesday noon.

While bathing, unfortunately, two youths slipped into the water and went missing. Locals launched a search and after a long time, rescued the two in critical condition. They were immediately sent to the Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC). However, they succumbed while undergoing treatment at the CHC, police said.

On being informed, Badachana police reached the spot and launched a probe. Similarly, in Dhenkanal, a 48-year-old man of village Bankual under the Kamakhyanagar police station limit died on Tuesday after drowning in the village pond. He was identified as Sirin Pradhan.

According to IIC Sarat Mahallick, Pradhan had gone to village pond in the morning for a bath. While bathing, he reportedly tried to get deep into the water when he slipped and drowned. The villagers called fire service and police personnel who rescued and rushed him to Kamakhyanagar hospital but doctors declared him dead.

“We registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway,” said the IIC. “In the morning we were taking a bath in the pond along with Pradhan when we suddenly saw him sinking into the pond. We asked him not to do so,  but he did not listen to us and drowned,” said a villager.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
youths drowned to death Badachana Community Health Centre
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp