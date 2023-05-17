Balangir royal family dragged into domestic violence case

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN/BHUBANESWAR: Former prime minister VP Singh’s granddaughter Adrija Manjari Singh who is married into the Balangir royal family has filed a complaint with the Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) accusing her in-laws of domestic violence and assault. Adrija Manjari, wife of Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo, was upset that she did not get the help she should have received from police. Basing on her complaint, DGP Ashok Kumar ordered senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dilip Singh Kunwar to investigate the matter.

Son of senior Biju Janata Dal leader and former minister AU Singh Deo, Arkesh Narayan had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in the state in 2019. Sharing her ordeal with the media, Adrija said she married Arkesh on November 23, 2017. This was followed by assembly elections in Odisha. “Every husband and wife has a bit of discord but when my mother was diagnosed with cancer and I asked to meet her, my in-laws unnecessarily interrupted me and didn’t let me go,” the complainant said.

Adrija alleged that the torture increased thereafter. “On May 13, the matter escalated to such a level that some women were sent by my husband to kill me,” she said adding, her in-laws were forcing her to get a mutual divorce. On the other hand, Arkesh termed the allegations baseless. In a statement, he said “The accusations are fabricated. The matter is currently sub judice in a Dehradun court. I have complete trust in the judiciary. The truth will come to the fore soon.”

The royal scion had contested from Balangir assembly segment in 2019. During that time, Adrija was a star campaigner. However, he lost the polls and after that the couple started staying in Dehradun.

Arkesh added that he left the house after Adrija filed a case against him. “Currently, her sister resides there and also her father visits her for 15 days every month. I visit the house to pick my stuff once a month,” he said. Arkesh further alleged that his father-in-law has links with land mafia of Saharanpur. Meanwhile, SSP Kunwar told TNIE, “All aspects of the case are being investigated. Only after the statements of all concerned are recorded, it will be possible to say anything on the matter.”

