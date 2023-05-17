DFOs of Odisha and AP spar over jumbo deaths

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The electrocution death of four elephants in Parvathipuram district of the neighbouring state has left forest officials of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh at loggerheads. While an investigation into the jumbo deaths is still underway, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Parvathipuram and her Rayagada counterpart are at a stand-off over the place of origin of the jumbos which met a tragic end on May 12.

Last Friday, a herd of six elephants was passing through Parvathipuram forest division when it came in contact with conductors of an unprotected power transformer near Katragada. While four jumbos were electrocuted to death, the remaining two sustained injuries and went to the nearby forest. Incidently, the place where the mishap took place is closer to Rayagada and Gajapati forest divisions in Odisha.

Following the incident, Parvathipuram DFO GAP Prasuna visited the spot and reportedly said the herd came from Odisha and met with the accident which indicated that no one was responsible for the incident. However, Rayagada DFO BK Parida disputed her claim.

Parida said elephants are migratory in nature and seldom stay in one place for long. The jumbos are always on the move in search of food. “It is the duty of forest officials to protect the elephants on move. But in Katragada incident, what were the protection measures put in place by the forest department of Andhra Pradesh?” he questioned.

The DFO further said around four months back, the elephant herd in question was in Odisha territory. “Though the pachyderms damaged crops and plantations, forest officials of Odisha protected them by keeping a strict vigil. Once the herd entered Andhra Pradesh, it was the duty of the forest department of the neighbouring state to protect the elephants,” he said.

Parida claimed that the AP forest officials were aware of the presence of the elephant herd in their jurisdiction but did not initiate any protection measures. “The same herd had earlier entered Odisha from Andhra Pradesh and was returning when the mishap took place. Hence, claiming the elephant herd to be from Odisha is not justified, even more so when the investigation into the deaths is still underway,” he added.

