Direct Dubai link to boost tourism, industry: CM Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the direct flight connectivity between Dubai and Bhubaneswar will provide great momentum towards industrial development facilitating investment and promoting tourism in the state.

Commemorating the launch of direct flight operations, a special cultural evening ‘Odisha Dibas’ was held in Dubai. Addressing the function virtually, the chief minister said with the launching of direct flight operations, Odia diaspora across the world will get smooth connectivity to reach their homes in Odisha through Dubai.

The function was attended by more than 1,000 participants including Odia diaspora in UAE, Middle East and dignitaries.The chief minister said he had promised of providing direct flight operations to connect Dubai with Bhubaneswar last year at an Investors’ meet in Dubai. “I am glad that the promise has been delivered within a year,” he added.

Stating that the initiative has been fully funded by Odisha government, the chief minister said it is part of the state government’s efforts to connect Odisha to international community. He also announced that direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Singapore and Bangkok will commence shortly. Inviting all to participate in the growth story of Odisha, he said, “Let us join hands to create a new and empowered Odisha.”

Congratulating the state government on this landmark step towards improving Odisha’s global connectivity, Consulate General of India in Dubai Aman Puri spoke about how the commencement of direct connectivity between the global city, Dubai and Odisha will create unparalleled opportunities for the state and connect it to the world.He expressed confidence that the Odia and Indian diaspora in UAE and Middle East will take advantage of this direct connectivity to visit and explore ‘India’s best kept secret’.

