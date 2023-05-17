Lecturer accused of sexual assault in hospital, Odisha police wait

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 54-year-old lecturer accused of sexually assaulting a lady school teacher has managed to evade arrest by admitting himself in VIMSAR, Burla.Though more than four days have passed since the 31-year-old school teacher lodged a complaint against lecturer Sanjit Maik, police are yet to arrest the accused.

On May 12, the teacher filed an FIR in Kuchinda police station stating that after sexually assaulting her, Sanjit threatened her of sharing videos and photographs of her intimate moment to break her marriage.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (2)(n) and 506 of IPC. However, Sanjit admitted himself in VIMSAR claiming ill health.

Kuchinda IIC Sobhakara Seth on Tuesday said, “We are waiting for the doctors in VIMSAR to discharge the accused from the hospital. We will arrest him once he is discharged. He will also be booked under IT Act.”

Sanjit currently works as a lecturer in a college in Sonepur’s Birmaharajpur. Sources said when the accused was posted in Kuchinda College, he used to run a coaching centre where the victim worked as a computer assistant. During that period, Sanjit allegedly sexually exploited her repeatedly.

